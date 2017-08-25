Romania’s Agriculture Payments Agency buys 130 cars for EUR 1.6 mln

Romania’s s Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) signed on Wednesday a contract with French car producer Renault for acquiring 130 cars with EUR 1.6 million, or some EUR 12,300 on average per car, reports Profit.ro.

The contract was signed one day before French President Emmanuel Macron visited Romania.

Renault was the only bidder that took part in the tender organized by APIA.

The French president was to sign with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis several cooperation documents in the air and military sectors.

Renault sells the Renault, Dacia and Nissan brands on the local market.

APIA has recently launched a tender for maintenance, expansion and development of its IT system. The three-year contract is estimated at RON 97.4 million (EUR 21.3 million), without VAT.

