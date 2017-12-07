Apartment prices in Bucharest, Cluj go down

Apartment prices in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi and Timisoara went slightly down in November after continuous growth since the beginning of this year, due to the increase in the interbank rate ROBOR and the exchange rate volatility, according to data released by local real estate portal Imobiliare.ro.

However, apartment prices continued to increase at national level. They rose by 0.7% to EUR 1,171 per sqm at the end of November compared to an average price of EUR 1,163 per sqm at the end of October. The price was pulled up by the evolution in smaller cities.

In Bucharest, the average apartment price dropped by 0.2% from EUR 1,274 in October to EUR 1,271 in November.

Brasov became the sixth city in Romania, where the average apartment price exceeded EUR 1,000 per sqm. The other cities where the price has surpassed this threshold are Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Constanta and Craiova.

