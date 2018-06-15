Romanian state agency subsidizes companies that hire graduates

The National Workforce Occupation Agency – ANOFM grants subsidies of RON 900 (EUR 193) per month to companies that hire graduates within 12 months of their graduation, ANOFM announced.

The grants are paid for a period of 12 months provided that the companies sign labor contracts for indefinite period with the graduates and keep them for at least 18 months, local Agerpres reported. The graduates must be minimum 16 years old and must have completed an education cycle, either secondary school, high school or university.

ANOFM also subsidizes companies that carry out internship or training programs involving people registered in ANOFM’s records. The agency pays RON 1,125 (EUR 241) per person per month for a period of 12, 24 or 36 months, in the case of training programs, and RON 1,350 (EUR 290) per person per month for six months, in the case of internship programs.

