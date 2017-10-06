Romanian telecom regulator decides to freeze termination rates

Romania’s telecom regulator (ANCOM) has decided to freeze the mobile and fixed termination rates at the level from 2014.

The decision is supported by the largest telecom operators on the local market, Orange, Vodafone and Telekom, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

Romania’s Competition Council has recently said that ANCOM needed to revise the tariffs, which haven’t been updated in years.

Termination rates are essential in determining the final prices with which operators sell communications services. In April 2014 mobile termination rates dropped from 3.06 eurocents per minute to 0.96 eurocents per minute. With this cut, the operators’ cost related to providing 200 minutes of calls in any network became eight times lower than in 2006, namely only EUR 1.9, compared to EUR 14.

[email protected]