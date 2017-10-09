Romania’s telecom regulator fails to control large telecom operators

Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM, led by Adrian Dita, has postponed for one year its control of whether Orange, Vodafone and Telekom have complied with the obligations assumed when they received the 4G licenses, reports Hotnews.ro.

Orange, Vodafone and Telekom Romania Mobile were obliged to cover with voice services at least 98% of Romania’s population until April this year, in exchange for receiving the 4G licenses. However, the telecom operators haven’t complied with their obligations.

ANCOM has postponed a control at these companies until the first half of 2018. The institution is now led by Adrian Dita, a former manager in Vodafone and Telekom.

ANCOM fined these companies in the summer of 2016 for not meeting the signal coverage obligations in tens of villages in Romania. The deadline was April 5, 2016. The fines amounted to RON 900,000 (EUR 196,000).

[email protected]