Beauty company founded by Romanian close to USD 3 bln valuation

Anastasia Beverly Hills, a famous beauty company in the US founded by Romanian-born Anastasia Soare, may soon be valued at USD 3 billion. Investment company TPG Capital is close to buying a minority stake in the company, according to CNBC sources.

“The company’s estimated value is a sign of just how much the makeup industry has changed in the past few years, as influencers create their own makeup empires and makeup brands seek new channels to reach customers outside of the increasingly challenging retail landscape,” according to CNBC.

Anastasia Soare started her business in 1997, with a flagship Beverly Hills salon, which soon became very popular with celebrities at Hollywood. Soare was first to introduce brow shaping and products based on her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method.

The company launched its first product line in 2000. It became even more popular due to social media and partnerships with influencers such as Kim Kardashian. The company now has roughly USD 200 million in operational profits (EBITDA), according to the same sources.

(photo source: Anastasia Beverly Hills on Facebook)