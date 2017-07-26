Analysts have modest expectations on Romania’s economic situation

The macroeconomic confidence indicator compiled by Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Romania dropped by 6.6 points in June reaching 60 points, as analysts are expecting weaker economic results for the country.

The indicator has a component that evaluates current economic conditions and one that looks into the expectations about the economy. The indicator that looks into the current economic conditions dropped by 7.6 points in June reaching 76.2 points. The analysts’ expectations also worsened, going down by 6.1 points to 51.8 points.

The expectations on business conditions in Romania over the next 12 months will remain at the same level, with the indicator rising to -22% in June, from -23% in May, according to half of those surveyed. About 70% of the participants anticipate a depreciation of the Romanian currency RON over the next 12 months. CFA analysts estimate an average inflation rate of 2% between July 2017 and July 2018.

The CFA indicator was launched in 2011. It quantifies the analysts’ perception of Romania’s economy for one year. The indicator ranges between 0 (lack of trust) to 100 (complete trust.

