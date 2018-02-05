Romania’s tax agency collects more money in January

Romania’s tax agency ANAF collected budget revenues totaling RON 19.73 billion (EUR 4.23 million) in January, up by 8.9% compared to the same month of 2017.

The collected amount was also 8% higher than the planned level for this month, according to an ANAF press release.

The tax agency hasn’t offered detailed information on the taxes collected in January, which should come later. However, the state budget for 2018 is based on a 12% increase in budget revenues compared to 2017.

Last year, ANAF collected close to RON 215 billion (EUR 47 billion), 7.8% more compared to 2016.

[email protected]