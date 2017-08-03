29 °C
Romania, among large ice cream producers in the EU

by Romania Insider
Romania ranked 10th among the largest ice cream producers in the EU last year, with a production of 44.5 million liters of ice cream in 2016, according to recent Eurostat data.

This represented 1.4% of the total EU-produced ice cream. The country managed to climb two positions compared to 2015. Total ice-cream production at EU level amounted to over 3.2 billion liters in 2016.

The largest producer of ice cream in the EU is Italy, which produced 595 million liters of ice cream last year. This accounted for 19% of total EU production. It was followed by Germany, with 515 million liters or 16%, and France, with 454 million liters or 14%, Eurostat data show.

[email protected]

 

