American tourist trapped in Romanian mall toilet for almost an hour

A 75-year-old American tourist who was visiting Romania got trapped in the toilet of a mall in Ploiesti, a city located at about 60 km from Bucharest, after the door lock got stuck. She was trapped in the toilet for almost an hour.

The tourist is part of a group of 50 Americans coming to Romania on a luxury cruise. They were on their way to the Bran Castle when they decided to make a stop at the mall in Ploiesti, local Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The woman chose to enter the toilet for people with disabilities because, as she said, the access to the other toilets was restricted. The door lock got stuck and the woman got trapped inside.

The group’s guide alerted the staff immediately but the mall employees needed about 55 minutes to get the woman out of the toilet, and they only managed that with the help of the tourists’ bus driver. A medical team also arrived at the scene.

The mall management admitted this was an unfortunate incident, but said it was the American tourist’s fault because she did not know how to handle the toilet lock.

Tourists locked in Romanian city tower by mistake

Irina Marica, [email protected]