Romanian Govt. amends public procurement legislation

The Government has amended and supplemented the public procurement legislation by emergency ordinance.

The purpose of the changes is to simplify, clarify and correlate some provisions and to reduce deadlines in awarding public contracts, according to the Government.

For small direct purchases, public institutions will be able to conclude contracts without prior publication of the notice and documentation in the electronic public procurement system (SEAP). In the case of these purchases, using the electronic platform has proven to be inefficient, generating unnecessary bureaucracy, according to the bill.

Another provision states that the lowest price criterion can no longer be applied for design and execution framework agreements. This should bring more quality in relation to the price for public work contracts that involve the design part, according to the bill.

