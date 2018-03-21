AmCham Romania announces new Board of Directors

The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) has announced its new Board of Directors and Auditing Committee following the annual general meeting on March 20.

Eight new Board members have been elected for a two-year mandate, AmCham announced.

The Board members for the 2018-2019 mandate are Cristian Agalopol – DCC head Romania & Bulgaria, Citibank, Călin Lupşan – general manager of Intelligence Act, Elisabeta Moraru – country business development manager of Google Romania, Gabriela Matei – general manager of Microsoft Romania, Iulian Popescu – partner at Muşat & Asociaţii, Mirela Iordan – country manager of Pfizer, Ionuţ Sas – tax partner, PwC Romania, James Daniel Stewart – vice-president responsible for treasury & capital markets at Raiffeisen Bank, and Marius Perşinaru – country president for Romania & Moldova, Schneider Electric.

Meanwhile, Anda Todor, managing partner of Dentons will be the new AmCham president, taking over from Jaak Mikkel, the current general manager Coca-Cola HBC, AmCham announced. Mikkel will take over as general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Poland starting May 1 this year, his position at Coca-Cola HBC Romania being taken over by Jovan Radosavljevic.

AmCham’s two vice-presidents are Radu Florescu – CEO, Centrade Cheil and Daniela Nemoianu – senior partner, Nemoianu Consulting, tax & law vice-president. Also, Ciprian Ladunca, the CFO of Metropolitan Life, is the treasurer.

AmCham also announced that the Auditing Committee would be comprised of Manuela Furdui – managing partner, Finexpert Consulting, Oana Nicorescu – partner, Apex Team, and Madalina Stoica – RSM Romania.

AmCham Romania is one of the biggest business and advocacy associations in Romania. It represents American, international, and local companies, and facilitates the dialogue between the business community and the central authorities.

Irina Marica, [email protected]