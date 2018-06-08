Romanian gaming studio starts a game development network

Romanian company Amber, one of the biggest independent gaming studios in Romania, has launched a network of game development studios, aiming to compete with the world’s biggest gaming studios.

Amber recruited the former general manager of King Romania, Mihai Sfrijan, and the former head of operations of Electronic Arts Romania, Viorel Marinescu, to coordinate this network.

Amber currently has 220 employees at its headquarters in Bucharest and has two satellite-offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles. The Amber network currently includes local studios Lorraine, Avalon and Amber Live Ops.

The group estimates a turnover of USD 7.5 million this year. Besides creating original games, Amber offers live ops and co-development solutions to clients such as Disney, Epic Games, NBC Studios and others.

(photo source: Amber on Facebook)