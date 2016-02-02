Ambassador: US won’t eliminate visas for Romanians this year

The US ambassador to Bucharest Hans Klemm is not very optimistic about Romania’s chances to become part of the Visa Waiver program in 2016, which would allow Romanians to travel to the US without visas.

The main problem is the high visa refusal rate for Romanian applicants, which is over the 3% legal threshold.

“The latest statistics on Romania’s visa refusal rate, which are more than a year old, show that the refusal rate was still significantly over 3%, even if it showed improvement,” said Hans Klemm in a meeting with journalists.

