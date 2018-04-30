Amazon to open second center in Romania

The world’s largest retailer Amazon will open a center in Romanian capital Bucharest at the beginning of May, the company announced. It will be its second in Romania, as Amazon already runs a development center in Iasi, in North – Eastern Romania, with over 1,000 employees.

In Bucharest, it chose the Globalworth Campus for its headquarters. The company will reveal more about its Bucharest center on May 9, with the official opening and press conference.

In Europe, US-based Amazon runs offices in UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. The development center in Iasi opened in 2005 and works on developing website features, tools and technologies for Amazon Retail and other Amazon sites.

Amazon.com recently announced first-quarter sales up 43% to USD 51 billion.

