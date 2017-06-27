Amazon could rent 10,000 sqm in northern Bucharest

Amazon, the largest retailer in the world, is close to renting 10,000 sqm worth of office space in the Globalworth Campus project in northern Bucharest, according to market sources cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

At least 1,000-1,200 people will work in these offices.

This would be the first large deal signed by the investor Ioannis Papalekas, who owns Globalworth Campus, for this office project, one year after the deal with Telekom failed. The telecom company wanted to rent an area of 25,000 sqm in the Globalworth Campus, but finally decided to extend the contract with GTC for the City Gate offices.

Less than a year ago, Amazon signed a deal to rent an office area of 13,500 sqm in Iasi, in the United Bu­si­ness Center (UBC) 5 office building.

The US company has already started the recruitment process in Bucharest, according to market sources.

