Alternative rock festival at the Romanian seaside this weekend

by Irina Marica
Hang Out, a music festival dedicated to alternative rock, will be organized at the Romanian seaside this weekend.

The event will take place on the Mackerel Beach in Mamaia Nord, from August 11 to August 13.

The lineup includes several popular Romanian bands such as Moonlight Breakfast, Robin and The Backstabbers, The Mono Jacks, Les Elephants Bizarres, Vita de Vie, OCS, ROA, and The Amsterdams. Moreover, the festival’s program will also include henna and tattoo workshops.

The entry is free of charge. Find out more about the event here.

