Romanian luxury car business could expand to Europe, Middle East

Alpha Cab, a luxury car rental business founded by Romanian investor Valentin Tanasa, could expand to Europe and the Arab countries next year in a franchise system.

Alpha Cab has doubled its business compared to last year. The company will focus on increasing its fleet and establishing strategic partnerships, as well as on introducing new services and facilities, Alpha Cab general manager Valentin Tanasa said. On the medium-term, it plans to expand outside Romania.

The business, which mostly targets expats and business customers, operates exclusively with Mercedes vehicles. The company currently offers a fleet of 29 cars to its customers.

Alpha Cab services are available for those living in Bucharest and Ilfov. They can be accessed via an online platform or by phone. Valentin Tanasa set up the company in 2015.

