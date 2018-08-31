30.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 31, 15:30

Alpha Bank Romania gets EUR 40 mln loan from Black Sea Bank

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of Greek banking group Alpha Bank, has contracted a EUR 40 million loan facility from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB).

The lender will use the money to increase its financing of local SMEs in industry, manufacturing, agriculture and services.

“Assisting the SME sector development in the Black Sea region is one of BSTDB’s strategic priorities as a regional development bank. We are happy to start cooperation with Alpha Bank Romania to jointly improve access to capital for Romanian small businesses and help generate employment, increase export capacity and competitiveness and otherwise support economic growth,” said Dmitry Pankin, BSTDB President.

This operation will bring the total BSTDB financing provided in support of Romanian SMEs to more than EUR 100 million.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now