Alpha Bank prolongs lease in Bucharest office complex by 8 years

by Romania Insider
Local lender Alpha Bank has prolonged its lease in the West Gate office compound by another 8 years, until the end of 2026, the project’s owner Genesis Property announced yesterday.

Alpha Bank moved to West Gate in 2008 and currently occupies 7,700 sqm of office space in the complex.

West Gate is one of the biggest business parks in Bucharest. It is made of five office buildings with a total leasable surface of 75,000 sqm. Among the companies based here are Dacia Renault, Ericsson, Societe Generale European Business Services, Panasonic, Citi, Carestream Health, Medicover, Siemens and WNS.

Genesis Property, which also owns the 75,000-sqm Novo Park office complex in Pipera, is controlled by local investor Liviu Tudor.

