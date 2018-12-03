Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu to use Stradivarius violin for five more years

Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu has won a contest allowing him to continue to use the Stradivarius Elder Voicu violin for five more years.

Tomescu, who previously won two similar competitions, will get to use the violin until 2023. The competition to award the right was organized by the Culture Ministry.

The violin is listed as a national patrimony item. It was manufactured in 1702. It was purchased in 1956 by the Romanian state to be used by violinist Ion Voicu. In 2007, it was estimated at USD 1.2 million.

The Stradivarius Elder Voicu violin has been at the center of several musical projects. One of them is the Stradivarius International Tour, which has reached the 12th edition. The tour has covered hundreds of concerts in the country and abroad, with a program that at times associated recital with novel performance sequences.

Enescu ranks as most influential Romanian musician in past century

[email protected]