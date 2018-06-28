18 °C
Bucharest
Jun 28, 20:50

Romanian Alexandrion Group hires former Novotel manager to run hospitality business

by Romania Insider
Alexandrion Group, the biggest spirits producer in Romania, has appointed French executive Stephane Barbazan as its Tourism & Hospitality Chief Operations Officer.

The group recently took over the New Montana hotel in Sinaia, planning to set up a 10-unit hotel chain in Romania.

Stephane Barbazan has more than 25 years of experience in the hotel sector and has studied hospitality at the Hotel & Tourism Business School Vatel in Paris. He worked on the growth strategy of some Accor hotel brands such as Novotel in Beijing, Hotel Mercure Coralia Varadero in Cuba and Grand Mercure Oriental Ginza in China. He also worked in Romania in 2012-2013, when he was general manager of the Novotel hotel in Bucharest.

(photo source: Alexandrion Group on Facebook)

