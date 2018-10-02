20 °C
Gault&Millau’s Chef of the Year presents new Romanian cooking in Paris

by Ro Insider
Alex Petricean, named the 2018 Chef of the Year by the local edition of the international guide Gault&Millau, will present a menu inspired by the Romanian cuisine in Paris.

Until October 6, Petricean will head the kitchen of the Les Résidents restaurant, in the 17th district of Paris. He will cook Romanian dishes made with French ingredients, helped by some of his colleagues from the Maize restaurant in Bucharest.

The menu includes oysters with cabbage, fish soup with home-made noodles, and dumplings with hazelnuts and grilled plums.

“One of the important missions of Gault&Millau Romania is to promote the Romanian cuisine internationally, in order to make it better known and more appreciated. We believe that our gastronomy can be an important part of the country brand and we contribute specifically by inviting chefs from Romania to attend various exchanges and events in the Gault&Millau network,” Raluca Hritcu and Stefan Mortici, co-CEO Gault&Millau Romania, explained.

At the beginning of September, Petricean was a special guest at Gault&Millau Genuss-Messe Vienna, a large culinary event in the Austrian capital.

(Photo: Gault&Millau Romania)

