Romania will finance local alcohol producers who make initial investments in various assets with grants of up to EUR 300,000 per producer.

The money will come from the state budget and from the European Commission and will be paid through the National Regional Development Programme (PNDR 2020). The state aid scheme will have a total budget of EUR 10.8 million.

The program will finance investments in new alcohol distilleries, refineries and mixing facilities. The goal is to increase the competitiveness of local alcohol producers through the launch of new products.

