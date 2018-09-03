Young Albanian singer wins international music competition in Romania

Inis Neziri, a 17-year old Albanian singer, won the grand prize of the Cerbul de Aur (Golden Stag) international music festival in Romania.

The Golden Stag trophy also comes with a EUR 25,000 cash prize. Neziri is the first Albanian who wins the Romanian music contest, local Mediafax reported.

First prize went to Belgian Olivier Kaye, Macedonian Antonia Gigovska won second prize and Kelly Joyce from France won third prize.

The Golden Stag international music contest started in 1968 and has had 17 editions until this year. Singers participating in the competition have to sing one of their songs as well as a Romanian song.

The previous edition of the festival, which is organized by Romania’s public television TVR, took place in 2009. This year, TVR got funding for the festival as part of the events to celebrate Romania’s Centennial, namely 100 years since the Great Union. The festival took place between August 29 and September 2 in Brasov’s main square. It also featured recitals by international singers James Blunt and Nicole Scherzinger.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook/Cerbul de Aur – Golden Stag)