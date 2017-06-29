Albalact becomes Romania’s dairy market leader for turnover

Dairy producer Albalact, which was taken over by the French group Lactalis last year, returned to the first place in the local dairy market after increasing its turnover by 17.2% compared to 2015, to EUR 117 million, reports local Profit.ro.

Albalact recorded a profit of EUR 3.7 million last year, up 27.1% over 2015.

The company first became market leader in 2014, managing to surpass French producer Danone, which had held this title for many years. In 2015, Danone resumed its leading position in the market, with a turnover of EUR 106.2 million. By comparison, Albalact recorded a turnover of EUR 98.7 million in 2015.

Their positions switched again in 2016, when Danone ranked second, with a turnover of EUR 106 million.

Fabrica de Lapte Brasov, part of Greek group Olympus, ranked third among local dairy producers last year, with a turnover of EUR 82.3 million, up 9.4% year-on-year. FrieslandCampina Romania, which produces the dairy brand Napolact, recorded a turnover of EUR 72.6 million in 2016, up 4% over the previous year.

