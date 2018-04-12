Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola returns to Bucharest for fall concert

American jazz and world music guitarist Al Di Meola is set to perform in Bucharest on November 27. The concert, which will take place at Sala Palatului, will feature pieces from his newest release, Opus.

The album marks a new stage in the artist’s life, Di Meola explained. It is also his attempt at perfecting his composition abilities.

Al Di Meola launched his first album, Midnight Sun, in 1976, when critics discovered him due to the complexity of his interpretation. He has collaborated with artists such as Chick Corea, Luciano Pavarotti, Paco de Lucia, Phil Collins, Santana, John McLaughlin, Jimmy Page, Stevie Wonder and Jean Luc Ponty.

Tickets for the event are priced between RON 99 (EUR 21) and RON 299 (EUR 64). They can be purchased at startickets.ro.

