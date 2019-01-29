Greek Aktor gets EUR 180 mln contract for 18 km of Bucharest’s ring road

Romania’s public road company CNAIR awarded on Friday, January 25, the contract for the design and execution of the 3rd section of Bucharest’s ring-road to the consortium formed by Greek group Aktor and local company Euro Construct Trading 98.

The decision came after CNAIR completed the process of reevaluating the offers.

The design and construction of this section will cost, according to the offer, RON 853 million (EUR 183 mln) plus VAT.

The ring-road, which will be built to meet highway standards, must allow a speed of 140 km/h, or at least 120 km/h where the natural conditions are restrictive. The contract is financed by the European Union.

The 18 km of the ring-road must be designed by the consortium within 12 months and should be built within another 30 months. The manufacturer must also provide a performance guarantee for a period of five years.

The contract will be signed only after the ten-day legal period for the submission of appeals. If appeals are filed, CNAIR will have to wait for their settlement.

The roads company initially awarded this contract to Romanian companies UMB and Tehnostrade, controlled by local investor Dorinel Umbrarescu, for a price of RON 882 million (EUR 189 mln) in April 2018, but the tender result was challenged and a local court asked CNAIR to reevaluate the offers.

Government says it submitted Bucharest ring road project to EC for financing

(photo source: Pixabay.com)