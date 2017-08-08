New player on Romania’s mobile telephony market

Digital Cable Systems, a local cable telecom company operating under the AKTA brand, will enter the local mobile telephony market starting August 15, based on a contract with Telekom Romania Mobile Communications.

The company is currently offering TV, fixed telephony and Internet services.

However, AKTA will only provide mobile telephony services based on subscriptions, whose prices will start at EUR 2 per month, reports local Economica.net. Some of the packages will also include Internet access and minutes for local and roaming calls. More information will be provided when the service is launched.

AKTA’s main competitors on the local mobile telephony market will be Orange, Vodafone, Telekom, and RCS & RDS.

Digital Cable Systems has been offering residential and business telecommunication services under the AKTA brand since 2005. The company operates predominantly in rural and small towns, currently covering 3,000 localities in 35 counties.

The company has been controlled since 2007 by the investment fund Pinebridge Investments.

Irina Marica, [email protected]