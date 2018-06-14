Biggest international school in Romania changes director next year

American Robert Brindley will retire as director of the American International School in Bucharest (AISB) at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. He will be replaced by British national Peter Welch, the current principal of the International School of Helsinki in Finland, AISB announced in a Facebook post.

Robert Brindley has been running the AISB since July 2014. With him at the helm, the school has carried out an ambitious expansion process, which included developing a new early education center, with a EUR 6.5 million investment, expanding the secondary school facilities and building a EUR 2 million technology center.

Following these investments, AISB reached a record number of 950 students enrolled in the 2017-2018 school year.

The future director, Peter Welch, has been running the International School of Helsinki since July 2013. Before that, he managed the Istanbul International Community School, between 2010 and 2013, and the American Pacific International School in Thailand, from 2007 until 2010, according to information on his LinkedIn profile page.

AISB was founded in 1962 by the US Embassy in Bucharest, being the oldest and biggest international school in Romania.

(Photo source: thebite.aisb.ro – AISB’s student newspaper)