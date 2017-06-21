Airshow at the Romanian seaside planned for mid-August

Aeromania 2017, this year’s edition of the airshow that takes place at the Tuzla airport, at the Romanian seaside, is scheduled for August 19 and August 20.

The show will mark 50 years since the first flight took off from the Tuzla airport. The flight was a mission of Aviasan, the Romanian sanitary aviation service.

Some of the acrobats that will perform at the event are Jurgis Kairys, the pilots of the Iacării Acrobaţi (Aerobatic Yakkers) group, pilots of the Romanian Aeroclub and the Hawks of Romania – Blue Wings, White Wings.

On the ground, the public will find live concerts, classic cars displays, a photography exhibition, a food court, playgrounds for children, and many others.

Several ticket categories for the event are already on sale at bilete.ro. The VIP Flight tickets cost RON 350 and include a flight over the nearby beaches. The VIP flights take place any time before or after the air show. The VIP tickets cost RON 50 and allow access to the VIP area of the event, close to the show and the fireworks.

(Photo source: Aeromania-2017 Facebook Page)