Bucharest airport welcomes tourists with traditional folk music on Romania’s National Day

Tourists arriving at the Henri Coanda International Airport, also known as the Otopeni Airport, on December 1 – the National Day of Romania, will be welcomed with traditional folk music and dance shows performed by the local Calusarii ensemble.

The event, which aims to bring “a small part of the Romanians’ traditions and genuine values” to the passengers, will start at 10:00 in the arrivals terminal, according to information from the Bucharest National Airports Company.

Moreover, between December 1 and December 7, the tourists coming to Romania will be able to find more about the Bucharest Christmas Market at the info point installed in the airport’s arrivals terminal.

Romania’s National Day, marked on December 1, celebrates the most important moment in the country’s history: the Great Union.

