Airbus signs 15-year collaboration contract with Romanian company

French group Airbus and Romanian helicopter producer IAR Ghimbav signed on November 6 a final contract for exclusive collaboration for a period of 15 years.

According to the contract, IAR Ghimbav is the main contractor for the H215M helicopter for any future order from the Romanian Defense Ministry, local Mediafax reported.

In 2016, Airbus inaugurated the Airbus Helicopters Industries factory in Brasov, for the production of the H215M helicopters. However, the company hasn’t received any order from the Romanian Defense Ministry for this helicopter so far.

Airbus and IAR Ghimbav are also partners in Airbus Helicopters Romania, which specializes in maintenance and repairs for civil and military helicopters.

