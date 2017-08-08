Mayor: 25 fixed and 9 mobile stations will monitor the air quality in Bucharest

The air quality in Bucharest will be measured with the help of 25 fixed and nine mobile stations, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said on Tuesday, August 8, at a forum on household waste organized at the Parliament’s Palace, reports local Agerpres.

They will monitor the air quality in very crowded areas across the city, but also near schools, hospitals, and parks.

The mayor said that these stations would help the authorities stay informed and take measures in time.

Moreover, mayor Gabriela Firea also said that 50 containers for selective collection of household waste would be installed in Bucharest, following a partnership agreement between the City Hall and Green Group.

“This morning at 9:00 we signed the partnership agreement with the Green Group for the selective collection system. Following this agreement, 50 containers for selective collection will be installed in the capital, eight or nine in each sector. We mainly thought of placing them near schools, high schools, parks,” Firea said, reports Agerpres.

She added that some of these centers are automated, while in other cases there will be people who will be in charge of the selective collection.

Irina Marica, [email protected]