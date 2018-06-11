Air Canada launches direct flights from Romania to Canada

Air Canada, which is managed by Romanian Calin Rovinescu, launched on Friday, June 8, the direct flights from Bucharest to Canada.

The company will have two routes available this summer, from Bucharest to Montreal and Toronto.

Romanians can travel to Canada without visas starting December last year, which has led to a significant increase in the demand for flights to Canada. Over 230 Romanians filed for asylum in Canada in the first two months of this year, compared to 120 in the previous years.

