British energy trader AIK Energy suspends operations in Romania

AIK Energy Romania, a subsidiary of AIK Energy Ltd, headquartered in London, had its electricity supply activity suspended by the market operator OPCOM, Economica.net reported.

In September, natural gas transport system operator Transgaz also cut its access to the pipelines for failure to pay the gas transport fees.

The company announced that it suspends natural gas supply operations in Romania.

Its local customers will be served, at regulated prices, by Premier Energy, as a supplier of last resort.

AIK Energy Romania had, until recently, among the best offers on the liberalized retail natural gas market.

“We inform you that starting with November 18, due to technical and logistic limitations in the activity [we face], you were automatically taken over by the supplier of last resort designated by the National Energy Regulatory Authority, in accordance with the law, so so that the natural gas supply is not affected by the shortcomings of those limitations,” AIK Energy Romania notified its customers.

Premier is one of the five gas fuels recently designated by ANRE in the context of market liberalization, precisely to ensure that there are solutions for customers who end up in this situation.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]