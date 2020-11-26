Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:26
Business

British energy trader AIK Energy suspends operations in Romania

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AIK Energy Romania, a subsidiary of AIK Energy Ltd, headquartered in London, had its electricity supply activity suspended by the market operator OPCOM, Economica.net reported.

In September, natural gas transport system operator Transgaz also cut its access to the pipelines for failure to pay the gas transport fees.

The company announced that it suspends natural gas supply operations in Romania.

Its local customers will be served, at regulated prices, by Premier Energy, as a supplier of last resort.

AIK Energy Romania had, until recently, among the best offers on the liberalized retail natural gas market.

“We inform you that starting with November 18, due to technical and logistic limitations in the activity [we face], you were automatically taken over by the supplier of last resort designated by the National Energy Regulatory Authority, in accordance with the law, so so that the natural gas supply is not affected by the shortcomings of those limitations,” AIK Energy Romania notified its customers.

Premier is one of the five gas fuels recently designated by ANRE in the context of market liberalization, precisely to ensure that there are solutions for customers who end up in this situation.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:26
29 October 2020
Business
Energy services provider aims to raise EUR 2 mln with bond issue
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:26
Business

British energy trader AIK Energy suspends operations in Romania

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AIK Energy Romania, a subsidiary of AIK Energy Ltd, headquartered in London, had its electricity supply activity suspended by the market operator OPCOM, Economica.net reported.

In September, natural gas transport system operator Transgaz also cut its access to the pipelines for failure to pay the gas transport fees.

The company announced that it suspends natural gas supply operations in Romania.

Its local customers will be served, at regulated prices, by Premier Energy, as a supplier of last resort.

AIK Energy Romania had, until recently, among the best offers on the liberalized retail natural gas market.

“We inform you that starting with November 18, due to technical and logistic limitations in the activity [we face], you were automatically taken over by the supplier of last resort designated by the National Energy Regulatory Authority, in accordance with the law, so so that the natural gas supply is not affected by the shortcomings of those limitations,” AIK Energy Romania notified its customers.

Premier is one of the five gas fuels recently designated by ANRE in the context of market liberalization, precisely to ensure that there are solutions for customers who end up in this situation.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:26
29 October 2020
Business
Energy services provider aims to raise EUR 2 mln with bond issue
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital