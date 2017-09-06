AHK Romania: We are busy with putting out Government’s fires

The lack of labor force in Romania is a huge problem that hinders our development, but the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) is more busy with putting out the Government’s fires than to constructively propose measures that have effects over 2 -3 years, said AHK Romania president Dragos Anastasiu.

“We have an intense activity at the Chamber. The Government keeps us at an alert pace, unfortunately. We are like firefighters,” he added, reports local Agerpres.

At the proposal of AHK Romania, an inter-ministerial working group has been set up to solve the problems related to the lack of workforce. Foreign workers can be of help on the short term. Students’ training also represents a solution, but only if it is carried out for a whole semester, not three weeks, Anastasiu said.

In the tourism sector it would be really helpful if two out of six semesters at the university involved training, he added.

