Agricultural product processors in Romania can get EUR 203 mln EU funds

Local companies that process agricultural products can access over EUR 203 million worth of EU funds to develop new production facilities or modernize the ones they already have, according to the national agency for rural investments – AFIR.

The agency grants a financial support of EUR 1-1.25 million per project. The call for projects opened on Friday, August 3, and will end on January 31, 2019, local Agerpres reported.

“We are producing many raw materials, but now we must also invest in collection and processing centers, that can provide an integrated food chain,” said AFIR general manager Adrian Chesnoiu.

