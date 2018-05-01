Afghanistan trap-vehicle explosion injures eight Romanian military

A suicide attack injured eight Romanian military in Southern Afghanistan on Monday, but the Romanians are not in serious condition. The attack killed 11 children near a mosque in the Daman district.

The eight military, aged 34 to 43, have been in such missions before, and are at their second or third such assignment. They are part of the Batalion 30 in Campulung Muscel, deployed to Afghanistan between February and August this year.

The attack targeted a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED). The Romanians were in a patrol convoy when a car exploded. The attacker was in the car when he detonated the bomb.

Romania will deploy 625 troops to Afghanistan in 2018 under the NATO Resolute Support mission, and 300 more troops under NATO command in other regions.

