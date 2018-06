Aegean Airlines, the biggest airline in Greece, has launched direct flights from Cluj-Napoca to Athens.

The flights are available twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. They will be operated with an Airbus 320 aircraft with a capacity of 174 seats, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Aegean Airlines also operates six routes from Bucharest to Athens, Rhodes, Mykonos, Heraklion, Chania and Amman.

(photo source: Aegean Airlines on Facebook)