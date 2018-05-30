Up for a challenge? Adventure parks to try in Romania

Adventure parks can be a fun and healthy way to spend a weekend outdoors with family and friends, and Romania offers plenty of choices. Going on off-road trails, climbing walls or trying zip lines are some of the options to spend your free time. Here’s a list of adventure parks to try in Romania.

Edenland Park

Located at some 20 km from Bucharest, in the village of Balotesti, Edenland Park opened in 2014 after an investment of EUR 800,000. It offers a wide range of activities, such as tree courses, wall climbing, airsoft, archery, paintball, horse riding and bike rental. It also includes an animal farm, which the children usually love, and tree houses.

Opening hours: Daily starting 10:00

Access tariffs: RON 10 per person for adults, RON 5 per person for children aged over 3, and free of charge for smaller children. Activities are paid separately from the access fee to the park.

More details are available here.

Parc Aventura Brasov

This adventure park is located in the famous mountain resort of Brasov, so it’s a place to add to the list of things to do during a vacation in this area. It has 15 routes with progressive levels of difficulty, each marked with a different color: there are four purple routes for children under 8, three yellow routes for children under 8 and for beginners – at a height of max. 3m, and three green routes, which are also easier and don’t exceed the height of 6m. Those who want to try something more difficult can opt for the black route or the Great Zip Line Over the Lake.

Opening Hours: In summer months – Monday to Sunday between 10:00 and 20:00

Tariffs: RON 50 per person for adults, RON 40 for children aged 4-11. There are also tariffs for groups, and all include three hours of adventure.

More details here.

Arsenal Park

This is a place military fans should add to the list of places to see. Located in the city of Orastie, in Hunedoara county, Arsenal Park covers 88 hectares and is more than an adventure park, as visitors can also eat and sleep there, in Army-like places, or enjoy some relaxing moments in the Dacian Village. The complex also features an aquapark, an adventure park, sports fields, a skate park, a fitness park, and an entertainment center. Among the activities the visitors can try, there are paintball, airsoft, archery, military training, and rides in armored military carriers.

Prices vary depending on the type of activity.

Find out more here.

Aventura Parc Dragus

Aventura Parc Dragus is located in Dragus, at 24 km from the city of Fagaras, and at only 1 km from Sambata de Sus Monastery. Access is made on E68 DN1 from Fagaras to Sibiu. The park offers a wide range of activities, such as eight adventure routes, climbing, archery, mini-golf and paintball.

Opening hours: Daily from 10:00 to 19:00

Tariffs: Vary depending on the type of activity the visitor chooses

More details can be found here.

Balu Park

This adventure park is located in the Eastern Carpathians, deep in the pine forests of the Harghita mountains. It is one of the oldest adventure parks in Romania, offering 11 routes with different degrees of difficulty, categorized by colors. The park features a 985m long zip line, of which 350m go over a lake.

Opening hours: 09:00 to 19:00, Monday to Sunday (in summer months)

Tariffs: RON 50 per person for adults and RON 40 for children. Tickets are valid for three hours.

More details are available here.

Gurasada Park

This is an adventure and climbing park located in Muresului Valley, in Hunedoara county. It features two routes of climbing trees, of varying degrees of difficulty, a climbing wall, and two zip lines. The park’s facilities also include accommodation and a restaurant.

Tariffs: Vary from RON 5 to RON 20 depending on the type of activity the visitor chooses

More information can be found here.

Club Aventura

This adventure park is located 120m underground, in the Praid Salt Mine, in Harghita county. Both children and parents can have fun here, as the park combines elements on pillars and on salt rock.

Opening hours: Daily between 09:30 and 16:00.

More information here.

Parc Aventura Comana

This adventure park is located only 35 km away from Bucharest, in Comana. It includes six routes for children, three routes for adults and a zip line over the lake. Its offer also includes archery, bike rides, tennis or fishing.

Opening hours: 09:00 to 17:00 from Monday to Friday and 09:00 to 19:00 on Saturdays and Sundays

Tariffs: Vary depending on the type of activity the visitors choose

More info is available here.

Extreme Park Cernica

This park is also close to Bucharest (15 km from the capital city), near Cernica forest. It offers nine tracks of different degrees of difficulty, for both children and adults, an 800m zip line that crosses the Cernica lake, archery and fishing facilities.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday between 09:00 and 18:00, and Saturday and Sunday between 09:00 and 19:30

Tariffs: Entry fee – RON 5, Zip line – RON 20, tracks for children aged under 12 – RON 35 (3 hours), tracks for children aged over 12 and adults – RON 45 (3 hours).

Other details can be found here.

Wolf Park Adventure

Located in Zarnesti, in Brasov county, Wolf Park Adventure features four routes of different degrees of difficulty (namely green, yellow, red and black routes) and six zip lines. For example, the black route, which is the most difficult one, is 590m long and reaches a height of 12m. It only addresses people aged over 16.

Opening hours: Daily between 09:00 and 17:30

Tariffs: RON 38 for adults, RON 32 for students, RON 28 for children aged under 11. There are also different fees for groups, families or school trips.

More details here.

***

Other parks to try in Romania: Escalada Park (in Gura Humorului, Suceava county), Arka Park Paltinis (in Paltinis, Sibiu county), Hamak (located not far from the city of Iasi), Adrenalin Park (located close to the city of Cluj-Napoca), and Paradis Land (at the seaside, in Neptun-Mangalia).

If you’ve tried an adventure park in Romania and want to share your experience, please drop a line in the comment box below.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Adobe Stock)