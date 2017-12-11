7 °C
American actor Adrien Brody attends Bucharest screening of recent film

by Ro Insider
American actor and producer Adrien Brody will be in Bucharest on Tuesday, December 12, to attend a screening of the film Bullet Head, Life.ro reported.

The film, directed by Paul Solet, premiered in the United States on December 8. It also stars John Malkovich, Antonio Banderas, and Romanian actress Alexandra Dinu.

The December 12 screening is a by-invitation only one. The film will enter local cinemas starting January 5, 2018.

Brody received an Oscar for Best Actor in 2003 for his role in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist. At age 29, he was the youngest actor to win in that category. He is also the only male American actor to receive the César Award for Best Actor.

Adrien Brody is a frequent collaborator of director Wes Anderson and has started in three of his films: The Darjeeling Limited (2007), Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014).

(Photo: Georges Biard/ Wikipedia)

