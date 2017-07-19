Former Bucharest mayor wants to develop residential complex

Local company Titan Mar, owned by the former Bucharest mayor Adriean Videanu, has requested the Bucharest City Hall the Urban Zoning Planning – PUZ to build apartment blocks, office buildings as well as retail and service spaces.

The project is on today’s agenda of the Urban Technical Commission within the Bucharest City Hall, reports local Economica.net.

Titan Mar, which is a stone building material producer, wants to get the PUZ for a 50,000 sqm plot located on Calea 13 Septembrie in Bucharest, near the Parliament Palace. The plot, which hosted the former Titan Mar factory, has a value of about EUR 15 million, according to Economica.net estimates.

The company hasn’t mentioned whether it will build a large-scale real estate project on its own or in partnership. However, it received the urban planning certificates for housing, office and commercial construction last month.

Adriean Videanu, who was Bucharest mayor between 2005 and 2008 and economy minister between 2008 and 2010, was sent to court last month in the Romgaz-Interagro case.

