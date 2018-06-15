New interim GM for Romanian gas producer Romgaz

Adrian Volintiru is the new interim general manager of Romgaz, the Romanian state-owned gas producer. He will have a four-month mandate.

Volintiru is replacing Corin Cindrea, who held the position temporarily since December 2017. The latter took over when director Virgil Metea was dismissed for failing to comply with and implement the decisions of the control and regulatory authorities, but also of the board of directors.

Volintiru is also a member of the Hidroelectrica board of directors. He was previously the general manager of Romgaz between 2011 and 2012. He also managed Vulcan Bucureşti, an equipment manufacturer for the energy industry, and held management positions with the Romanian Post.

His CV is available here.

