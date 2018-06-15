24 °C
Bucharest
Jun 15, 12:05

New interim GM for Romanian gas producer Romgaz

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment
Romgaz

Adrian Volintiru is the new interim general manager of Romgaz, the Romanian state-owned gas producer. He will have a four-month mandate.

Volintiru is replacing Corin Cindrea, who held the position temporarily since December 2017. The latter took over when director Virgil Metea was dismissed for failing to comply with and implement the decisions of the control and regulatory authorities, but also of the board of directors.

Volintiru is also a member of the Hidroelectrica board of directors. He was previously the general manager of Romgaz between 2011 and 2012. He also managed Vulcan Bucureşti, an equipment manufacturer for the energy industry, and held management positions with the Romanian Post.

His CV is available here.

Romanian gas producer Romgaz proposes EUR 412 mln cash distribution to shareholders

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now