Romanian telecom regulator head resigns, former PM proposed for the job

Adrian Dita, the president of the Romanian telecom regulator ANCOM, has resigned. He had been appointed to this position only five months ago.

Former Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu was proposed to take over the job and the Parliament will hear him in the specialized commissions by Thursday, October 26, News.ro reported.

Last week, Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea had said that he had agreed to change the ANCOM head. Media reports pointed to the former PM as a contender for the job.

At the end of April, the cabinet then led by Grindeanu changed the appointment procedure for the ANCOM president. It removed the Romanian president from the procedure. The Government now makes the proposals, then sends them to the Parliament for approval.

Dita received the Parliament’s positive vote to become the president of ANCOM on May 11. Dita, who had previously worked as Public Affairs Director within the Telekom group, immediately dismissed several top managers in ANCOM. Last week, the Parliament decided to appoint two of the managers he had dismissed as ANCOM deputy presidents.

Sorin Grindeanu was dismissed in June after a no-confidence motion introduced and voted by the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD).

[email protected]