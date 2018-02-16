Romanian building materials producer ups sales, expands internationally

Romanian construction materials producer AdePlast, owned by Romanian investor Marcel Barbut, posted EUR 92 million in sales last year, 20% up year-on-year, the company announced.

Exports brought 8% of its sales. The local market mainly contributed thanks to residential projects, as the thermal revamping of blocks of flats with state money stagnated. The company saw a higher number of real estate developers choosing to buy most of their materials from a single supplier, said CEO Daniel Stancescu.

Internationally, AdePlast registered higher sales in Hungary, Bulgaria, Austria and the Republic of Moldova, and increased its presence in UK, Italy and Spain, where Romanian immigrants have been recommending its products.

