Romanian Ada Solomon, new executive president of European Women’s Audiovisual Network

The European Women’s Audiovisual (EWA) Network announced Romanian film producer Ada Solomon is its new executive president, taking over from film director Isabel de Ocampo.

Ada Solomon has been involved in many EWA Network activities in the past years, such the masterclass at EWA members’ annual gathering in 2017 and the mentoring scheme for emerging women producers in Trieste in 2018.

Ada Solomon was born in Bucharest, and started her career in advertising. She switched to film production in 1993, and in 2004 opened the film production company Hi Film, together with Avi Karpick. Since then, she produced and co-produced over 50 films and won over 180 awards around the world in major festivals like Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, Locarno, Karlovy Vary, and Sarajevo. She co-produced with over 15 countries around Europe and sold her films in over 50 territories around the world.

Her latest achievements as producer include the Silver Leopard in Locarno & Silver Astor in Mar del Plata for Romanian drama Scarred Hearts, the Golden Bear for Child’s Pose by Calin Netzer, the Silver Bear for Best Director for Aferim! by Radu Jude, and the contribution as executive producer to the Oscar nominated & multi European Academy Awards winner Toni Erdmann.

Ada Solomon is the initiator of NexT International Film Festival in Bucharest, an EAVE National Coordinator, advisory member of the board of Romanian Center for Contemporary Dance, member of the board of the National Cultural Fund, and member of the board of the European Film Academy.

