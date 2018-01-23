Activity of U.S. Embassy in Bucharest blocked by govt. shutdown

The federal government shutdown in the United State has also affected the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, which has reduced its activity and will only cover some consular services.

“All routine and emergency consular and visa services at the U.S. Embassy, Bucharest will continue during the lapse in appropriations,” the Embassy announced in a message posted on its website.

However, the Embassy announced that its website and Facebook page would not be regularly updated until full operations resume, with the exception of emergency safety and security information.‎

The U.S. federal government partly closed some of its activities starting Saturday, after the Democrats and the Republicans failed to reach an agreement on this year’s budget. This has left the U.S. government and some of its agencies without funding.

This is the first U.S. government shutdown in over four years. During government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of public workers stay home and are not even allowed to work remotely. The Republicans and Democrats yesterday reached an agreement on ending the government shutdown.

(photo source: U.S. Embassy Bucharest on Facebook)