Private equity fund names new manager for Romania

Abris Capital Partners, an important investment fund focused on the Central and Eastern European region, has named Romanian Adrian Stanculescu as its new head of operations in Romania.

Stanculescu, who has been with Abris for almost five years, is currently an investment director. He has been responsible for originating and supervising a number of transactions. He has also played a key role in the development and value enhancement of several portfolio companies.

Adrian Stanculescu will head the Abris office of four investment professionals, targeting mid-market investment opportunities in Romania across a range of commercial and industrial sectors.

The Abris portfolio in Romania has grown substantially in recent years and now includes such leading companies as: UrgentCargus (one of Romania’s leading parcel delivery businesses), Pehart Tec (one of Europe’s largest producers of tissue paper jumbo reels and consumer tissue products), Green Group (the largest end-to-end recycling business in Romania and now expanding rapidly throughout CEE).

[email protected]