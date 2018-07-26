Romanian coffee shop chain opens drive thru unit on busy road to the mountains

Local coffee shop chain 5 to go has opened its first drive thru unit on the DN1 national road that connects the capital Bucharest to the mountain resorts in the Prahova Valley region and Brasov.

The unit is located in Nistoresti village, between Campina and Comarnic, in an area where traffic jams are quite frequent during weekends and in the winter season.

The coffee shop also has an indoor seating area for those who want to make a pit stop on their way to the mountains. The unit will also open a charging station for electric cars in the near future. The company has invested some EUR 50,000 to set up this new unit.

